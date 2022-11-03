Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 3, 2022 / 7:34 AM

Netflix working with Neil Gaiman on more 'Sandman' episodes

By Karen Butler
1/5
Neil Gaiman is working on new episodes of "The Sandman" for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb8191bdd6881064a2295b808c0ceea2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Neil Gaiman is working on new episodes of "The Sandman" for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced it ordered more episodes of The Sandman based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics graphic novels.

The episode count and story details are being kept under wraps, the streaming service said.

Advertisement

No premiere date has been disclosed yet.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," writer-producer Gaiman said in a statement Wednesday.

"It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet)," Gaiman added. "Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell..."

Advertisement

The 10-episode show premiered on Netflix in August.

It starred Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Read More

George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection Utkarsh Ambudkar dying to interact with spectral housemates in 'Ghosts' Ralph Macchio: 'Karate Kid' is 'gift that keeps on giving'

Latest Headlines

Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
TV // 3 minutes ago
Wednesday's 'Masked Singer' episode postponed until Sunday
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wednesday's episode of "The Masked Singer" has been postponed until Sunday on FOX.
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
TV // 19 minutes ago
Kelsea Ballerini to co-host the CMT Awards; Carrie Underwood to perform
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini has been named the co-host of the upcoming CMT Awards.
Lilly Singh to host 'Battle of the Generations'
TV // 14 hours ago
Lilly Singh to host 'Battle of the Generations'
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Canadian TV personality Lilly Singh will host "Battle of the Generations," a new show that will pit contestants from different generations against each other in a trivia competition.
'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series
TV // 18 hours ago
'Bumper in Berlin' trailer: Adam Devine heads to Germany in 'Pitch Perfect' series
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin," a spinoff series starring Adam Devine, is coming to Peacock in November.
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
TV // 19 hours ago
'The Last of Us' series to premiere on HBO in January
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- "The Last of Us," an adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO in January 2023.
'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
'Elite': Isadora wants revenge in Season 6 trailer
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Spanish teen drama series "Elite" will return for a sixth season on Netflix in November.
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
TV // 1 day ago
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Mayan Lopez says her new sitcom, "Lopez vs. Lopez," was inspired by her real-life estrangement and reunion with her dad, comedian George Lopez.
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
TV // 1 day ago
Randall Park, Melissa Fumero: Netflix's 'Blockbuster' an ode to human connection
NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Randall Park and Melissa Fumero say their new workplace comedy, "Blockbuster," might be a wakeup call to people who isolate themselves or spend too much time staring at screens.
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
TV // 1 day ago
Joe Locke to star in 'WandaVision' spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper" actor Joe Locke will join Kathryn Hahn in the Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos."
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
TV // 1 day ago
'Dangerous Liaisons' renewed for Season 2 ahead of premiere on Starz
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- "Dangerous Liaisons," a new series based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel, was renewed ahead of its premiere.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Emily Maynard gives birth to 6th child, says he was born with Down syndrome
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
Google revives 'Great Ghoul Duel' for Halloween Doodle
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile marry in New York
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold says baby No. 2 is a girl
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement