TV
Nov. 29, 2023 / 10:39 AM

'The Gold' with Hugh Bonneville renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin
"The Gold" will return for a second season on BBC One. Photo courtesy of BBC
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Gold will return for a second season on BBC One.

The BBC announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the drama series for Season 2.

The Gold is inspired by the true story of the Brink's-Mat robbery and its aftermath.

In 1983, "six armed men broke into the Brink's Mat security depot near London's Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m," a previous synopsis reads.

The Gold is written, directed and executive produced by Neil Forsyth. Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliott, Tom Cullen, Stefanie Martini and Sam Spruell will return to star in Season 2.

"I am delighted that we have been given the opportunity to tell the rest of the Brink's-Mat story, which sees the consequences of the robbery and its aftermath grow only more surprising, dramatic and far-reaching, both in Britain and around the world," Forsyth said in a statement.

Season 2 follows police Brian Boyce (Bonneville), Nicki Jennings (Spencer) and Tony Brightwell (Elliott) as they pursue the remaining criminals and stolen fortune.

"As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organized crime, while the police embark on dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan police," a synopsis reads.

Season 2 will begin filming in January.

The Gold premiered on BBC One in February and started streaming on Paramount+ in September.

