'Shogun' series to premiere in February

Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga in "Shōgun." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Shōgun is coming to Hulu in February. FX announced a premiere date, Feb. 27, for the period drama in a press release Wednesday. Advertisement

Shōgun is based on the James Clavell novel of the same name, the first book in his Asian Saga. The show is described as "an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in Feudal Japan."

Hiroyuki Sanada produces the series and stars as Lord Yoshii Toranaga. The cast also includes Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka and Takehiro Hira.

Shōgun opens in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Toranaga (Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him.

"When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Jarvis) comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies," an official synopsis reads.

History will be made in FX's Shōgun, the epic saga of war, passion, and power in Feudal Japan. Premieres 2.27 on Hulu and FX. @shogunFX pic.twitter.com/9ViXfDU5GL— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) November 29, 2023 Advertisement

FX shared a teaser trailer for the show earlier this month that shows Blackthorne wash up on the shores of Japan.

Shōgun will have a two-episode premiere Feb. 27 on Hulu in the United States.