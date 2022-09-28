Trending
Sept. 28, 2022 / 1:35 PM

Audible releases 'Sandman: Act III'

By Simon Druker
Audible released the third installment of the audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s (pictured) “The Sandman” on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb8191bdd6881064a2295b808c0ceea2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Audible released the third installment of the audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman's (pictured) "The Sandman" on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Audible released the third installment of the audio adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday.

The audio drama is now available on the online audiobook and podcast service.

James McAvoy returns for all 19 episodes of The Sandman: Act III, voicing the titular character.

Gaiman, the award-winning author, also returns as creative director, co-executive producer and narrator.

BAFTA-winning composer James Hannigan provides an original score for the audio book.

The series is an audio adaptation of Gaiman's s best-selling fantasy graphic novels published by DC Comics.

A television version adapted for Netflix was released in the summer, with Gaiman heavily involved in the development of the fantasy drama.

The series follows Morpheus, the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, powerful beings that embody natural forces.

"If you loved Acts I and II of Sandman on Audible you'll have been waiting less than patiently for Act III. And now it's here. You can listen. It's soooo good," Gaiman wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Audible released the first installment of The Sandman in 2020, with The Sandman: Act II, released in the fall of 2021.

