March 29, 2024 / 9:48 AM

Sheryl Crow releases 'Evolution' album, performs on 'Late Night'

By Annie Martin
Sheryl Crow released the album "Evolution" and performed the title track on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Sheryl Crow released the album "Evolution" and performed the title track on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow is back with new music.

The 62-year-old singer-songwriter released the album Evolution on Friday.

Evolution features the singles "Alarm Clock," "Evolution," "Do It Again" and "Digging in the Dirt" featuring Peter Gabriel, along with six other songs.

The album is Crow's first in nearly five years, since Threads in 2019.

Crow performed the title track, "Evolution," during Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In the interview, Crow discussed her friendship with fellow singer Olivia Rodrigo, 21.

"I met her at Billboard Women in Music," Crow said of Rodrigo. "And I just really liked her. I'd already had her record, and I love the way she wrote. It's very punk. It's like The Breeders meets Deborah Harry."

"And then I met her, and I was so impressed with just how down to earth and together she is. Kinda unfazed by it," she added. "I've gotten to know her since then, and I really, I adore her."

Crow was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2023, where she performed with Rodrigo.

