TV
April 1, 2024 / 9:26 AM

'Doctor Who' trailer: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson 'rock through time'

By Annie Martin
Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor on "Doctor Who." File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE
April 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Doctor Who Season 14.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Sunday featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

The new season is the show's 14th since its reboot in 2005 and the first to star Gatwa and Gibson as the Fifteenth Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday, respectively.

The trailer shows the Doctor (Gatwa) and Ruby (Gibson) "rock through time" as they work to stop "all of life" being extinguished.

The pair "travel through time and space on adventures to unknown lands, to the Regency era in England, to outer space words and the sixties," an official description reads.

Yasmin Finney, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Indira Varma and Lenny Rush also have roles.

Gatwa and Gibson made their debut on Doctor Who in the Christmas special "The Church on Ruby Road" in December 2023.

Season 14 will premiere May 10 at 7 p.m. EDT on Disney+ and May 11 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

