Dec. 26, 2023 / 11:20 AM

'Doctor Who': Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson team up in Season 14 trailer

By Annie Martin
Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor on "Doctor Who." File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The BBC is teasing Doctor Who Season 14.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Doctor Who is a long-running sci-fi series following different incarnations of the Doctor as they travel the universe using a spaceship called the TARDIS.

The preview shows the Fifteenth Doctor (Gatwa) and new companion Ruby Sunday (Gibson) team up.

The pair "will face new monsters as they head off in the TARDIS for many out of this world adventures," according to a press release.

Yasmin Finney and Bonnie Langford also star as Rose Noble and Mel Bush. The cast also includes Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Indira Varma and Lenny Rush.

Season 14 premieres on BBC One and Disney+ in May.

Gatwa and Gibson were introduced in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special episodes, released in November and December.

