March 22, 2024 / 9:43 AM

Olivia Rodrigo releases 'Guts' deluxe edition, 'Obsessed' music video

By Annie Martin
Olivia Rodrigo released "Guts (Spilled)," a deluxe edition of her Grammy-nominated album, and a music video for the song "Obsessed." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Olivia Rodrigo released "Guts (Spilled)," a deluxe edition of her Grammy-nominated album, and a music video for the song "Obsessed." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo is revisiting her Grammy-nominated album Guts.

The 21-year-old singer and actress released a deluxe edition of the album, titled Guts (Spilled), on Friday.

Advertisement

Guts (Spilled) features five additional songs: "So American," "Obsessed," "Scared of My Guitar," "Stranger" and "Girl I've Always Been."

Rodrigo released a music video for "Obsessed" on Friday that shows her attend the "exes annual ball" alongside all of her boyfriend's exes.

"GUTS (spilled) is out!!!!! and the music video for obsessed too!!! I made obsessed with @dan_nigro and @st_vincent almost 3 years ago and I'm so stoked it's finally out in the world," Rodrigo wrote on Instagram. "it's always been one of my favorites and it's been so fun to play live every night on tour."

Advertisement

"i'm so proud of the songs stranger, girl I've always been, and scared of my guitar as well and especialllyyy excited about so american," she added. "hope you guys dig!!!!!! the GUTS have been spilled!!!!"

Rodrigo released the original Guts in September 2023 and launched her Guts world tour in February.

Grammy-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo turns 21

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of White House COVID-19 vaccine push in Washington, on July 14, 2021. The singer/actress gave a press conference during her visit. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

