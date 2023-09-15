Trending
Sept. 15, 2023 / 11:46 AM

Olivia Rodrigo adds 18 dates to 'Guts' world tour

By Annie Martin
Olivia Rodrigo announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Guts" world tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Olivia Rodrigo announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Guts" world tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo has added 18 dates to her Guts world tour.

The 20-year-old singer and actress added the new shows Friday after announcing the tour earlier this week.

Rodrigo will kick off her Guts tour Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 17 in Los Angeles.

The tour will see Rodrigo perform across North America and Europe.

The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf will join the tour as special guests on select dates.

Pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday at 3 p.m. EDT on Ticketmaster.

The new dates are as follows:

March 20, 2024 - Chicago, at United Center

March 27 - Montreal, at Bell Centre

March 30 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

April 2 - Boston, at TD Garden

April 8 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden

April 9 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden

May 1 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena

May 4 - Manchester, U.K., at Co-op Live

May 8 - Glasgow, U.K., at OVO Hydro

May 11 - Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita Arena

May 17 - London, at The O2

May 18 - London, at The O2

May 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome

June 15 - Paris, at Accor Arena

Aug. 3 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Aug. 7 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 16 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

Aug. 17 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

The Guts world tour is in support of Rodrigo's album of the same name, released last week. The album features the singles "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right" and "Get Him Back!," along with nine other songs.

Rodrigo released a music video for "Get Him Back!" on Tuesday.

