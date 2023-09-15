Olivia Rodrigo adds 18 dates to 'Guts' world tour

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo has added 18 dates to her Guts world tour.
The 20-year-old singer and actress added the new shows Friday after announcing the tour earlier this week.
Rodrigo will kick off her Guts tour Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 17 in Los Angeles.
The tour will see Rodrigo perform across North America and Europe.
The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf will join the tour as special guests on select dates.
Pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday at 3 p.m. EDT on Ticketmaster.
The new dates are as follows:
March 20, 2024 - Chicago, at United Center
March 27 - Montreal, at Bell Centre
March 30 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
April 2 - Boston, at TD Garden
April 8 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden
April 9 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden
May 1 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena
May 4 - Manchester, U.K., at Co-op Live
May 8 - Glasgow, U.K., at OVO Hydro
May 11 - Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita Arena
May 17 - London, at The O2
May 18 - London, at The O2
May 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo Dome
June 15 - Paris, at Accor Arena
Aug. 3 - San Francisco, at Chase Center
Aug. 7 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 16 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum
Aug. 17 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum
The Guts world tour is in support of Rodrigo's album of the same name, released last week. The album features the singles "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right" and "Get Him Back!," along with nine other songs.
Rodrigo released a music video for "Get Him Back!" on Tuesday.