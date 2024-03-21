Trending
Music
March 21, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Maren Morris announces 'RSVP Redux' tour

By Annie Martin
Maren Morris will perform on her "RSVP Redux" tour, which was previously canceled due to COVID-19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Maren Morris will perform on her "RSVP Redux" tour, which was previously canceled due to COVID-19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 21 (UPI) -- Maren Morris is going on tour in 2024.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced the RSVP Redux tour on Thursday.

Morris was originally to launch the RSVP tour in 2020 but canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour will now begin May 29 in San Francisco and run through July 31 in Sandpoint, Idaho. Morris said there are "more dates to come."

Betty Who will join as a special guest on select dates.

Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin March 26 at 10 a.m.

"the tour that never was, gets a 2024 redux. playing the fan club shows last year made me realize how much I missed the intimate venues and having fun dusting off some deep cuts. I didn't want to stop, so we are carrying the spirit of those shows to slightly bigger rooms where more people can join us," Morris wrote on Instagram.

"with the GIRL 5 year anniversary last week, it just made sense to give life back to the tour that covid took from us," she added, referencing the fifth anniversary of her album GIRL. "this tour is going to be so much fun with different sets every night, so répondez s'il vous plaît, baby."
Morris released the EP The Bridge in September 2023 after announcing she was leaving the world of country music.

