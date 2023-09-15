Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 15, 2023 / 12:37 PM

Maren Morris is ready for her next chapter in 'The Bridge' EP

By Annie Martin
Maren Morris released the EP "The Bridge" and music videos for the songs "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Maren Morris released the EP "The Bridge" and music videos for the songs "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Maren Morris is back with new music.

The 33-year-old singer released the EP The Bridge and music videos for the songs "The Tree" and "Get the Hell Out of Here" on Friday.

Advertisement

In The Bridge, Morris is ready for her next chapter after clashing with right-wing elements of the country music industry.

"These two songs are incredibly key to my next step because they express a very righteously angry and liberating phase of my life these last couple of years, but also how my navigation is finally pointing toward the future, whatever that may be or sound like," she said in a statement.

"Honoring where I've been and what I've achieved in country music, but also freely moving forward."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morris explained she's leaving the world of country music because of its perceived unwillingness to confront its history of racism and misogyny.

"I thought I'd like to burn it to the ground and start over," she said. "But it's burning itself down without myself."

"The Tree" video shows Morris walk through an abandoned small town before burning the tree at the town's heart.

Advertisement

"I wrote this on the 10-year anniversary of my moving to Nashville. It's about a toxic 'family tree' burning itself to the ground. Halfway through, I realize it's burning itself down without any of my help," the singer said.

"This song evokes the pain of exhausting all your love and time for this person or 'entity' but realizing it's just a draining, transactional relationship that isn't nourishing in any healthy way.

"By the end of the song, I give myself permission to face the sun, plant new seeds where it's safer to grow and realize that sometimes there is greener grass elsewhere."

The "Get the Hell Out of Here" video shows the scene after the fire.

"This is the aftermath of the tree burning. Being quite literally burned out, this is a story of me feeling pulled in every direction, needing everyone else's understanding and acceptance but my own and how self-destructive that ultimately became," Morris said.

"I relinquish control of trying to change everyone's mind or bad faith behavior and focus on my own power going forward. Doing the right thing can feel lonely at times, but there are more friends than foes, so I finally quit making myself one of them."

Advertisement

The Bridge is Morris' first release since her album, Humble Quest, in March 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Twice's 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Music // 8 minutes ago
Twice's 'Moonlight Sunrise' music video passes 100M views on YouTube
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice had a 23rd music video, "Moonlight Sunrise," reach 100 million views on YouTube.
Olivia Rodrigo adds 18 dates to 'Guts' world tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Olivia Rodrigo adds 18 dates to 'Guts' world tour
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced new shows in North America and Europe for her "Guts" world tour.
BTS member V performs Tiny Desk Korea concert
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS member V performs Tiny Desk Korea concert
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star V performed "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing" and "For Us" at an intimate show for NPR.
SZA recruits Justin Bieber for 'Snooze' acoustic version
Music // 2 hours ago
SZA recruits Justin Bieber for 'Snooze' acoustic version
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- SZA and Justin Bieber teamed up on an acoustic version of "Snooze," a song from SZA's album "SOS."
Laura Marano releases debut album: 'Overwhelmed and grateful'
Music // 2 hours ago
Laura Marano releases debut album: 'Overwhelmed and grateful'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Austin & Ally" actress Laura Marano released her debut album, "I May Be an Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel," and a music video for "Someday."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs released the album "The Love Album: Off the Grid" and a music video for "Another One of Me" featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana.
Demi Lovato releases 'Revamped' rock version album
Music // 4 hours ago
Demi Lovato releases 'Revamped' rock version album
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Revamped," an album featuring rock versions of "Confident," "Skyscraper," "Tell Me You Love Me" and other songs.
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown have been booked to perform at the inaugural People's Choice Country Music Awards.
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Music // 22 hours ago
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his forthcoming solo EP, "Expectation."
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Music // 2 weeks ago
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. announced his second solo EP, "Expectation."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement