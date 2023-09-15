Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 15, 2023 / 10:29 AM

SZA recruits Justin Bieber for 'Snooze' acoustic version

By Annie Martin
SZA (pictured) and Justin Bieber teamed up on an acoustic version of "Snooze," a song from SZA's album "SOS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | SZA (pictured) and Justin Bieber teamed up on an acoustic version of "Snooze," a song from SZA's album "SOS." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- SZA and Justin Bieber have teamed up on a new version of SZA's song "Snooze."

SZA surprised fans Friday by releasing an acoustic version of "Snooze" featuring Bieber.

Advertisement

"Ps. forgot to mention this lmao Snooze Acoustic ft @Justinbieber out now," she wrote on Instagram.

The original version of "Snooze" appears on SZA's album SOS, released in December 2022.

Bieber starred with SZA in the original "Snooze" music video, which also featured Benny Blanco, Young Mazino and Woody McClain.

SZA will release another song, "Slime You Out," with Drake on Friday.

SZA's SOS also features the singles "Shirt," "Nobody Gets Me" and "Kill Bill."

Advertisement

Bieber most recently released the album Justice in 2021.

The singer celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Wednesday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Laura Marano releases debut album: 'Overwhelmed and grateful'
Music // 1 hour ago
Laura Marano releases debut album: 'Overwhelmed and grateful'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- "Austin & Ally" actress Laura Marano released her debut album, "I May Be an Actress, but I Can't Fake How I Feel," and a music video for "Someday."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs releases new album, 'Another One of Me' music video
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs released the album "The Love Album: Off the Grid" and a music video for "Another One of Me" featuring The Weeknd, 21 Savage and French Montana.
Demi Lovato releases 'Revamped' rock version album
Music // 2 hours ago
Demi Lovato releases 'Revamped' rock version album
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato released "Revamped," an album featuring rock versions of "Confident," "Skyscraper," "Tell Me You Love Me" and other songs.
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Music // 3 hours ago
Blake Shelton, Wynonna Judd to perform at People's Choice Country Music Awards
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown have been booked to perform at the inaugural People's Choice Country Music Awards.
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Music // 21 hours ago
EXO's D.O. shares 'Expectation' highlight medley
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his forthcoming solo EP, "Expectation."
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Music // 2 weeks ago
EXO's D.O. to release 'Expectation' solo EP
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. announced his second solo EP, "Expectation."
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour for 2024
Music // 21 hours ago
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour for 2024
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay will perform across North American on the "Heartbreak on the Map" tour in 2024.
Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis
Music // 1 day ago
Fletcher postpones tour, shares Lyme disease diagnosis
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- "Undrunk" singer Fletcher postponed her upcoming tour after being diagnosed with Lyme disease.
*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Music // 1 day ago
*NSYNC to release song 'Better Place' for 'Trolls Band Together'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- *NSYNC teased "Better Place," its first song in 20 years, in the new "Trolls Band Together" trailer following its reunion at the MTV VMAs.
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa goes sci-fi in 'Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)' music video teaser
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its video for "Spicy (Nitepunk Remix)," a song for "iScreaM."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Frasier' shocked by son Freddie in revival trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Jason Momoa is King of Atlantis in new trailer
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Michael Jai White: 'Outlaw Johnny Black' a western with a message
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber, 'beloved' wife Hailey mark 5th wedding anniversary
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
John J. York takes break from 'General Hospital' to focus on health battle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement