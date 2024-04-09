1 of 5 | Luke Combs, shown with Nicole Combs, leads the nominations at the ACM Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
April 9 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions have announced the nominations for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards.
Luke Combs leads this year's nominees with eight nods, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Gettin' Old.
Megan Moroney follows with six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Tennessee Orange."
Morgan Wallen also has six nominations, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson have five nominations each. Jelly Roll, a first time ACM Award nominee, and Jordan Davis are both up for four awards.
The 59th annual ACM Awards will be held May 16 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.
Coverage of the official ACM Red Carpet will begin at 7 p.m. on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.
The ACM Awards nominations include:
Entertainer of the Year
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Gettin' Old, Luke Combs
Higher, Chris Stapleton
Leather, Cody Johnson
One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good), Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
"Last Night," Morgan Wallen
"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis
Song of the Year
"Fast Car," Luke Combs
"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson
"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis
"The Painter," Cody Johnson
"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney
