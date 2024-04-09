1 of 5 | Luke Combs, shown with Nicole Combs, leads the nominations at the ACM Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions have announced the nominations for the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards. Luke Combs leads this year's nominees with eight nods, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Gettin' Old. Advertisement

Megan Moroney follows with six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Tennessee Orange."

Morgan Wallen also has six nominations, while Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson have five nominations each. Jelly Roll, a first time ACM Award nominee, and Jordan Davis are both up for four awards.

The 59th annual ACM Awards will be held May 16 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Coverage of the official ACM Red Carpet will begin at 7 p.m. on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.

The ACM Awards celebrates country music's biggest stars and emerging talent.

The ACM Awards nominations include:

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

Higher, Chris Stapleton

Leather, Cody Johnson

One Thing at a Time, Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good), Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

"Burn It Down," Parker McCollum

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Need a Favor," Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

Advertisement

"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

"The Painter," Cody Johnson

"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney

See the full list of nominations here.