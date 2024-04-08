Trending
U.S. News
April 8, 2024 / 4:50 PM

Country star Morgan Wallen charged with reckless endangerment in Nashville

By Don Jacobson
Country music star Morgan Wallen is shown in a booking photo following his arrest Monday on felony charges of reckless endangerment. Police allege he threw a chair from the roof of a Nashville bar. Photo courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department/X
April 8 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen was arrested on felony charges of reckless endangerment in Nashville after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of a bar, authorities said Monday.

The 30-year-old artist was booked into jail on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing a chair onto Nashville's Broadway Street from the sixth-floor rooftop of Chief's Bar, Metro Nashville police said in a statement.

The chair landed just feet from two police officers who were standing below, they alleged.

Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed in a statement issued to media outlets that the superstar performer was taken into custody at 10:53 p.m. local time Sunday night and charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

"He is cooperating fully with authorities," Robinson said.

According to Jail records, the Billboard Music Award-winning singer was admitted into the Davidson County lock-up in Nashville at 12:36 a.m. local time, underwent a medical exam 45 minutes later and was released at 3:30 a.m. after posting a $15,250 bond.

Chief's Bar, is a new, six-story honky tonk owned by Wallen's friend and business partner Eric Church, The Tennessean reported. The newspaper cited police records indicating officers reviewed the club's security camera footage, which they said showed Wallen tossing the chair from the roof.

Court records showed Wallen has a hearing date set for May 3, when he is scheduled to be playing one of three planned concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Wallen is one of the music industry's best-selling artists. His 2023 tour raked in $285 million, according to Pollstar, making it the sixth-highest grossing tour of the year, trailing only Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Coldplay and Harry Stiles.

