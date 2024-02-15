Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Feb. 15, 2024 / 7:58 AM

Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks

By Alex Butler
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (R), who is currently out because of an ankle injury, was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (R), who is currently out because of an ankle injury, was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Injured Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested after he allegedly punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in a parking tunnel before tip off of their game at Footprint Center, Phoenix police said.

Sgt. Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday night that Stewart, who was arrested for assault, was issued a citation and released. The incident remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Officers were called to a fight between the two players at about 4:45 p.m. MST. Krynsky said they spoke to Stewart and Eubanks and learned that they were involved in an argument when they arrived at the arena. Witnesses told police that the "argument escalated when they saw Stewart punch Eubanks, causing a minor injury."

Arena security separated the men, ending the fight. Police detectives later collected evidence and started their investigation into the alleged assault.

Related

The NBA, Pistons and Suns also are investigating the matter and are working with police.

"We are aware of the incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks prior to this evening's game," the Pistons said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities."

Advertisement

Eubanks, 27, averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game through 49 appearances. He totaled six points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in the Suns' 116-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Stewart, 22, averaged 11 points and 6.8 rebounds through 35 games this season for the Pistons. He missed the last eight games because of an ankle injury.

"The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," the Suns said in a statement. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA."

The Pistons and Suns head into the 2024 NBA All-Star break on vastly different season trajectories.

The Suns (33-22) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. They will face the Dallas Mavericks (32-23) at 7:30 p.m. EST Feb. 22 in Dallas.

The Pistons (8-46), who own the worst record in the NBA, will battle the Indiana Pacers (31-25) at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in Indianapolis.

Latest Headlines

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
NBA // 1 day ago
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan to launch mental health YouTube series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan will launch a YouTube series Tuesday, discussing mental health with past and present NBA stars and influencers, he announced Wednesday.
Draymond Green thinks suspension 'helped' streaking Warriors
NBA // 2 days ago
Draymond Green thinks suspension 'helped' streaking Warriors
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Draymond Green believes his recent 16-game suspension helped the Golden State Warriors "in a weird way," leading to their current hot streak and emergence of forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield in trade with Indiana Pacers
NBA // 6 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers acquire Buddy Hield in trade with Indiana Pacers
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade two players and three draft picks to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for forward Buddy Hield, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joe Embiid eyes knee surgery, extended absence
NBA // 1 week ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Joe Embiid eyes knee surgery, extended absence
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will have surgery on his injured left knee and will be out indefinitely, the team announced.
Losing Adams in trade to Rockets will be 'tough,' Grizzlies' Jackson says
NBA // 1 week ago
Losing Adams in trade to Rockets will be 'tough,' Grizzlies' Jackson says
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Center Jaren Jackson Jr. cited Steven Adams' physicality and off-the-court rapport with teammates while saying his recent trade to the Houston Rockets will be "tough" on the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA fines Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $40K for referee slight
NBA // 2 weeks ago
NBA fines Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $40K for referee slight
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards $40,000 for "repeatedly publicly criticizing" officials after a recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league announced Wednesday.
Former All-Star, NBA champion Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Former All-Star, NBA champion Rajon Rondo arrested on gun, drug charges
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Former All-Star and NBA Finals champion Rajon Rondo was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, an Indiana State Police spokesman told UPI on Tuesday.
Anthony Edwards slights officials, welcomes fine, after Timberwolves beat Thunder
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Anthony Edwards slights officials, welcomes fine, after Timberwolves beat Thunder
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards aimed criticism at referees, and said he'd welcome a fine from the NBA, telling a TV reporter that he didn't know how the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame calls to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Washington Wizards move coach Wes Unseld Jr. to front office after 7-36 start
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Washington Wizards move coach Wes Unseld Jr. to front office after 7-36 start
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. will transition to a front-office role after a 7-36 start to the 2023-24 season, team president Michael Winger announced Thursday.
Warriors honor late coach Dejan Milojević in emotional pregame ceremony
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Warriors honor late coach Dejan Milojević in emotional pregame ceremony
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Coach Steve Kerr called for fans to provide a standing ovation that Dejan Milojević could "hear up in heaven" at an emotional pregame ceremony for the former Golden State Warriors assistant, who died last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
Iowa's Caitlin Clark set to break women's basketball scoring record vs. Michigan
Iowa's Caitlin Clark set to break women's basketball scoring record vs. Michigan
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after 7 seasons
Ohio State fires basketball coach Chris Holtmann after 7 seasons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement