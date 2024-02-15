Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns C Drew Eubanks

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (R), who is currently out because of an ankle injury, was arrested Wednesday in Phoenix. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Injured Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested after he allegedly punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks in a parking tunnel before tip off of their game at Footprint Center, Phoenix police said. Sgt. Phil Krynsky of the Phoenix Police Department said Wednesday night that Stewart, who was arrested for assault, was issued a citation and released. The incident remains under investigation. Advertisement

Officers were called to a fight between the two players at about 4:45 p.m. MST. Krynsky said they spoke to Stewart and Eubanks and learned that they were involved in an argument when they arrived at the arena. Witnesses told police that the "argument escalated when they saw Stewart punch Eubanks, causing a minor injury."

Arena security separated the men, ending the fight. Police detectives later collected evidence and started their investigation into the alleged assault.

The NBA, Pistons and Suns also are investigating the matter and are working with police.

"We are aware of the incident between Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks prior to this evening's game," the Pistons said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities."

Eubanks, 27, averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game through 49 appearances. He totaled six points, six rebounds, two assists and a block in the Suns' 116-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Stewart, 22, averaged 11 points and 6.8 rebounds through 35 games this season for the Pistons. He missed the last eight games because of an ankle injury.

"The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," the Suns said in a statement. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA."

The Pistons and Suns head into the 2024 NBA All-Star break on vastly different season trajectories.

The Suns (33-22) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference. They will face the Dallas Mavericks (32-23) at 7:30 p.m. EST Feb. 22 in Dallas.

The Pistons (8-46), who own the worst record in the NBA, will battle the Indiana Pacers (31-25) at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in Indianapolis.