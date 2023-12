Charlie Sheen (pictured at a World Series Game, 2016) said he was the victim of a violent confrontation with his Malibu neighbor on Wednesday. That neighbor was arrested on Friday. File Photo by Kyle Lanzer/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Two and a Half Men" star Charlie Sheen said he was the victim of a violent confrontation with a neighbor Wednesday. Sheen's 47-year-old neighbor Electra Schrock was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday. Advertisement

Schrock reportedly forced her way into Sheen's Malibu home Wednesday and attacked him, ripping his shirt and attempting to choke him. She then returned to her home, and Sheen called 911. Paramedics arrived at Sheen's home, but he was not hospitalized.

Schrock was taken into custody and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, the sheriff's department said. It still is unclear what prompted the incident.

This allegedly isn't the first issue Sheen has had with the same neighbor. The actor also told the sheriff's department he believed Schrock recently vandalized his car with some sort of "sticky liquid." The woman also reportedly dumped trash in front of Sheen's door just a day before she attacked him in his home.

Sheen, 58, is best known for playing Charlie Harper in the TV series "Two and a Half Men." Other credits include "Wall Street," "The Three Musketeers" and "Major League."