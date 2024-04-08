1 of 3 | Jelly Roll won three awards at the CMT Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson were among the winners at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. Kelsea Ballerini hosted the fan-voted country music awards show Sunday at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The ceremony aired on CBS and also streamed on Paramount+. Advertisement

Jelly Roll was the night's big winner, taking home Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "Need a Favor" and CMT Performance of the Year for his rendition of "Need a Favor" at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

You voted... and @JellyRoll615 IS OUR 2024 #CMTAWARDS WINNER OF VIDEO OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/uCHcemhQZW— CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024

Wilson won Female Video of the Year for "Watermelon Moonshine."

Other winners included Dan + Shay (Duo/Group Video of the Year for "Save Me the Trouble"), Ashley Cooke (Female Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Your Place") and Warren Zeiders (Male Breakthrough Video of the Year for "Pretty Little Poison").

Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton took home Collaborative Video of the Year for "We Don't Fight Anymore."

Ballerini, Wilson and Jelly Roll also performed, along with Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt, Trisha Yearwood, Dasha and other artists.

Wilson paid tribute to late singer Toby Keith with a performance of "How Do You Like Me Now?"

Brooks and Dunn also honored Keith with a performance of "Should've Been a Cowboy."

.@brooksanddunn paid tribute to Toby Keith on the #CMTAwards stage with a performance of "Should've Been a Cowboy" pic.twitter.com/r5y9PMUmnH— CMT (@CMT) April 8, 2024

Keith, a singer known for "Should've Been a Cowboy," "I Love This Bar" and other hits, died at age 62 in February following a battle with stomach cancer.