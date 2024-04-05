Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 5, 2024 / 9:06 AM

Doja Cat releases 'Scarlet' deluxe edition, 'Masc' music video

By Annie Martin
Doja Cat released "Scarlet 2 Claude," a deluxe edition of her album "Scarlet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Doja Cat released "Scarlet 2 Claude," a deluxe edition of her album "Scarlet." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is revisiting her album Scarlet.

The 28-year-old singer and rapper released a deluxe edition of the album, titled Scarlet 2 Claude, on Friday.

Advertisement

Scarlet 2 Claude features seven new tracks, including "Masc" featuring Teezo Touchdown and "Urrrge!!!!!!!!!!" featuring ASAP Rocky.

Doja Cat also shared a music video for "Masc."

Advertisement

Scarlet 2 Claude is inspired by Claude Frollo, the villainous archdeacon from The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

"I feel like it connects to the story of 'Scarlet' in some way," Doja Cat recently said on The Therapy Gecko Podcast. "And if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you'll understand, kind of, the whole connection. There's a control aspect. He just abuses his power."

Doja Cat released the original version of Scarlet in September 2023. The album features the singles "Paint the Town Red" and "Agora Hills."

Doja Cat: red carpets, awards, fashion

Doja Cat arrives for the 19th annual BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 23, 2019. In 2020, the star performed at the MTV VMAs and performed at "The annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" event alongside Bebe Rexha, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 21 minutes ago
G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
April 5 (UPI) -- G-Eazy, Coi Leray and Kaliii performed their single "Femme Fatale" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
BabyMonster dances in 'Sheesh' performance video
Music // 20 hours ago
BabyMonster dances in 'Sheesh' performance video
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster shared a performance video for "Sheesh" following the release of its debut EP, "BabyMons7er."
Latin AMAs: Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko among performers
Music // 21 hours ago
Latin AMAs: Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko among performers
April 4 (UPI) -- Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko, Deorro, Yng Lvas and other artists will perform at the Latin American Music Awards.
'Janet Planet' trailer: Julianne Nicholson stars in Annie Baker's directorial debut
Music // 22 hours ago
'Janet Planet' trailer: Julianne Nicholson stars in Annie Baker's directorial debut
April 4 (UPI) -- "Janet Planet," a coming-of-age drama directed by Annie Baker and starring Julianne Nicholson, is being released by A24.
Melissa Etheridge docuseries to spotlight female prisoners, addiction
Music // 22 hours ago
Melissa Etheridge docuseries to spotlight female prisoners, addiction
April 4 (UPI) -- "Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken," a docuseries exploring incarceration and addiction, is coming to Paramount+.
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Music // 22 hours ago
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" following the release of its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
Music // 1 day ago
Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
April 4 (UPI) -- Beyoncé shared "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" following the release of her album "Cowboy Carter."
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
April 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Monsta X member I.M released the EP "Off the Beat" and a music video for the song "Lure."
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
Music // 1 day ago
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
April 3 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton, James Van Der Beek, Amber Riley and other stars will present at the CMT Music Awards, with Dasha and Jason Aldean to perform.
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
Music // 2 days ago
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
April 2 (UPI) -- Over 200 artists, including Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, have signed a letter calling on companies to stop infringing on artists' rights via the use of AI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement