Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest show announced Tuesday that Doja Cat will perform on Dec. 31. Doja Cat confirmed in a tweet of her own.

I'm performing from Los Angeles on @NYRE ! Ring in the new year with me December 31st at 8/7c on ABC. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/4pqzHvBxTg— PLANET HER (@DojaCat) December 22, 2020

Doja Cat joins previously announced performers Jennifer Lopez, who will headline before the ball drop at midnight. Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen are also confirmed, with Porter and Lauper performing a duet.

The "Say So," "Juicy" and "Like That" singer is also set to join Bebe Rexha in her performance on NBC's New Year's Eve show. She won New Artist of the Year at the 2020 AMAs and was nominated for three Grammys. She is up for Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys, too.

Porter and Lucy Hale will join Seacrest as hosts in New York, with Ciara covering New Year's Eve in Los Angeles. The ABC show will also cover the Times Square New Year's Eve 2021, which includes performances from Gloria Gaynor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's New Year's Rockin' Eve will be closed to the public. It will air on ABC Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on both coasts.