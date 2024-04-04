Trending
Music
April 4, 2024 / 9:26 AM

Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'

By Annie Martin
Beyoncé shared "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" following the release of her album "Cowboy Carter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Beyoncé shared "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" following the release of her album "Cowboy Carter." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Beyoncé has surprised fans with a remix of her single "Texas Hold 'Em."

The 42-year-old singer released "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" on Thursday.

The original version of the song appears on Beyoncé's first country music album, Cowboy Carter, released last week.

Beyoncé released "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" ahead of the album in February. "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the chart.

Cowboy Carter also features several collaborations, including "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" with Willie Nelson, "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus, and "Levii's Jeans" with Post Malone, along with a reimagined version of the Dolly Parton hit "Jolene."

In addition to the remix, Beyoncé has launched a new website that may hint at an upcoming tour.

Beyoncé's career: Music, family and films

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

