April 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper I.M is back with new music.

The K-pop star and member of Monsta X released the solo EP Off the Beat and a music video for the song "Lure" on Wednesday.

The "Lure" video shows I.M remember better times with a love interest, played by Choi Hyozu.

Off the Beat also features the tracks "Bust It," "XO," "Skyline," "MMI" and "nbdy."

The album is I.M's first solo EP since Overdrive, released in June 2023.

I.M came to fame with Monsta X, which also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney. The group last released the EP Reason in January 2023.