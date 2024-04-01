Tomorrow X Together released the album "Minisode 3: Tomorrow" and a music video for the song "Deja Vu." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together is back with new music. The K-pop group, also known as TXT, released the EP Minisode 3: Tomorrow and a music video for the song "Deja Vu" on Monday. Advertisement

The "Deja Vu" video shows the members of TXT experience surreal, dream-like events as they sing about rediscovering connection and the promise of the future with a loved one.

Minisode 3: Tomorrow also features the tracks "I'll See You There Tomorrow," "- --- -- --- .-. .-. --- .--," "Miracle," "The Killa (I Belong to You)," "Quarter Life" and "Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix)."

The EP is the group's first release since the album The Name Chapter: Freefall in October 2023.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI. The group made its debut in 2019.