March 29, 2024 / 10:16 AM

Aespa releases 'Get Goin' song for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'

By Annie Martin
Aespa released a music video for "Get Goin'," its song for the Apple TV+ series "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
March 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa has released a new song for the Apple TV+ series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock.

The K-pop stars released "Get Goin'" and a music video for the song Friday.

The "Get Goin'" video shows the members of Aespa perform on a rooftop as characters from Fraggle Rock look on.

"Get Goin'" appears on the Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Season 2 soundtrack, which also features collaborations with Daveed Diggs, Adam Lambert, Brett Goldstein and Ariana DeBose.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is a reboot of Fraggle Rock, a musical children's series featuring Jim Henson puppets.

Apple TV+ released a trailer for Season 2 this month. The season premiered Friday.

Aespa released its most recent EP, Drama, in November 2023.

