Music
Nov. 10, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Aespa brings the 'Drama' in new EP, music video

By Annie Martin
Aespa released the album "Drama" and a music video for its song of the same name. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Aespa released the album "Drama" and a music video for its song of the same name. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Drama and a music video for their song of the same name on Friday.

The "Drama" video shows the members of Aespa bring the drama as they sword fight in a bar.

Drama also features the songs "Trick of Treat," "Don't Blink," "Hot Air Balloon," "Yolo" and "You." The group teased the tracks in an album preview earlier this month.

Drama is Aespa's second EP of 2023, following My World in May.

The group released an animated "Ae-Aespa" version of its "Better Things" music video in October.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.

