June 23, 2023 / 2:24 PM

Monsta X's I.M releases 'Overdrive' solo EP, music video

By Annie Martin

June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper I.M is back with new music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released the solo EP Overdrive and a music video for his song of the same name on Friday.

The "Overdrive" video shows I.M. speed through the city at night. The video features sci-fi and post-apocalyptic visuals.

Overdrive also features the songs "Blame," "Dumb," "Habit," "More" and "Not Sorry."

Overdrive is I.M's first solo EP since Duality, released in 2021.

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney. The group made its debut in 2015.

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie release song 'One of the Girls' for 'The Idol' TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser Treasure's T5 share 'Move' dance practice video

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie release song 'One of the Girls' for 'The Idol'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released three songs for his HBO series "The Idol," including "One of the Girls" with Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink member Jennie.
Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
June 23 (UPI) -- Doja Cat will perform across North America on her "Scarlet" tour featuring Ice Spice and Doechii.
Icona Pop announces 'Club Romantech,' first album in 10 years
June 23 (UPI) -- Swedish pop duo Icona Pop announced the album "Club Romantech" and released the new single "Where Do We Go from Here."
Kelly Clarkson returns with new album, 'Chemistry'
June 23 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson released "Chemistry," her first non-holiday album in nearly six years, after her split from Brandon Blackstock.
Gwen Stefani shares romantic new song 'True Babe'
June 23 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani released a single and lyric video for "True Babe," her first new song since 2021.
Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice release 'Barbie World' with Aqua for 'Barbie' movie
June 23 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice released a single and music video for "Barbie World," their reinterpretation of the Aqua hit "Barbie Girl."
TXT, Jonas Brothers dance together in 'Do It Like That' teaser
June 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers shared a track highlight video for their song "Do It Like That."
Orville Peck takes mental health break, postpones concerts
June 22 (UPI) -- Country music star Orville Peck has announced he is postponing his upcoming concerts to focus on his health.
TXT to release 'Do It Like That' single with Jonas Brothers
June 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will release a single and music video for "Do It Like That," a new song with the Jonas Brothers.
'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform
June 21 (UPI) -- "Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new documentary about pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu.
