June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper I.M is back with new music.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released the solo EP Overdrive and a music video for his song of the same name on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Overdrive" video shows I.M. speed through the city at night. The video features sci-fi and post-apocalyptic visuals.

Overdrive also features the songs "Blame," "Dumb," "Habit," "More" and "Not Sorry."

Overdrive is I.M's first solo EP since Duality, released in 2021.

Monsta X also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney. The group made its debut in 2015.