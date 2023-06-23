Trending
June 23, 2023

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie release song 'One of the Girls' for 'The Idol'

By Annie Martin
The Weeknd released three songs for his HBO series "The Idol," including "One of the Girls" with Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink member Jennie. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
The Weeknd released three songs for his HBO series "The Idol," including "One of the Girls" with Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink member Jennie. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

June 23 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is back with new music.

The 33-year-old singer and actor released three songs, "One of the Girls," "Jealous Guy" and "Fill the Void," for his HBO series The Idol on Friday.

"One of the Girls" features The Weeknd's Idol co-stars Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink member Jennie, while "Fill the Void" features Depp and singer Ramsey.

"Jealous Guy" is a cover of the John Lennon song that appears on Lennon's 1971 album, Imagine.

The songs will be featured in The Idol Episode 4, which premieres Sunday on HBO.

The Weeknd has released songs alongside each episode, including "The Lure (Main Theme)" and "Popular."

The Idol is created by The Weeknd, Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and Reza Fahim. The series follows Jocelyn (Depp), an aspiring pop star who develops a relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past.

Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef and Jane Adams also star.

