Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii

June 23 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is going on tour.
The 27-year-old singer and rapper announced her first-ever headlining arena tour, the Scarlet tour, on Friday.
The new tour will see Doja Cat perform 24 shows across North America. The singer will be joined by special guests Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates.
The Scarlet tour kicks off Oct. 31 in San Francisco and concludes Dec. 13 in Chicago.
Tickets go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin June 28.
Doja Cat released her third studio album, Planet Her, in 2021 and is expected to release a new album this year. The singer most recently released "Attention," her first song of 2023, last week.
Here's the full list of dates for the Scarlet tour:
Oct. 31 - San Francisco, at Chase Center
Nov. 2 - Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena
Nov. 3 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 5 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena
Nov. 6 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
Nov. 8 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center
Nov. 10 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Nov. 13 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Nov. 15 - Houston, at Toyota Center
Nov. 16 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center
Nov. 19 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Nov. 24 - Miami, at Kaseya Center
Nov. 26 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
Nov. 27 - Washington, at Capital One Arena
Nov. 29 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center
Nov. 30 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Dec. 2 - Boston, at TD Garden
Dec. 4 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
Dec. 7 - Minneapolis, at Target Center
Dec. 8 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center
Dec. 10 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 11 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13 - Chicago, at United Center