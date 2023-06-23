Trending
Music
June 23, 2023 / 11:29 AM

Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii

By Annie Martin
Doja Cat will perform across North America on her "Scarlet" tour featuring Ice Spice and Doechii. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Doja Cat will perform across North America on her "Scarlet" tour featuring Ice Spice and Doechii. File Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is going on tour.

The 27-year-old singer and rapper announced her first-ever headlining arena tour, the Scarlet tour, on Friday.

The new tour will see Doja Cat perform 24 shows across North America. The singer will be joined by special guests Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates.

The Scarlet tour kicks off Oct. 31 in San Francisco and concludes Dec. 13 in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin June 28.

Doja Cat released her third studio album, Planet Her, in 2021 and is expected to release a new album this year. The singer most recently released "Attention," her first song of 2023, last week.

Here's the full list of dates for the Scarlet tour:

Oct. 31 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Nov. 2 - Los Angeles, at Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 3 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 5 - San Diego, at Viejas Arena

Nov. 6 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center

Nov. 8 - Phoenix, at Footprint Center

Nov. 10 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Nov. 13 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Nov. 15 - Houston, at Toyota Center

Nov. 16 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center

Nov. 19 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Nov. 24 - Miami, at Kaseya Center

Nov. 26 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center

Nov. 27 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

Nov. 29 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

Nov. 30 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Dec. 2 - Boston, at TD Garden

Dec. 4 - Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

Dec. 7 - Minneapolis, at Target Center

Dec. 8 - Omaha, Neb., at CHI Health Center

Dec. 10 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 11 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 - Chicago, at United Center

