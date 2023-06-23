Trending
June 23, 2023 / 10:41 AM

Kelly Clarkson returns with new album, 'Chemistry'

By Annie Martin
Kelly Clarkson released "Chemistry," her first non-holiday album in nearly six years, after her split from Brandon Blackstock. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelly Clarkson released "Chemistry," her first non-holiday album in nearly six years, after her split from Brandon Blackstock. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson is back with a new album.

The 41-year-old singer and television personality released her 10th studio album, Chemistry, on Friday.

Chemistry is Clarkson's first non-holiday album since Meaning of Life, released in 2017. The album features the singles "Mine" / "Me," "Favorite Kind of High," "I Hate Love," "Red Flag Collector," "Lighthouse" and nine other songs.

The album explores Clarkson's relationship with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, from whom she split in June 2020 after nearly four years of marriage.

Clarkson said Thursday on Today that she had "a little text exchange" with Blackstock about the album.

"I don't even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, 'Hey, I didn't just diminish us down to one [thing],'" she said. "You know what I'm saying? It's all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now, there's a lot of pain, but that's what happens, for all of us."

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remy, 7.

