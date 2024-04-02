Seventeen shared a promotion schedule for its greatest hits album, "17 is Right Here." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

April 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up for the release of its album 17 is Right Here. The K-pop group shared a promotion schedule for the greatest hits album Tuesday. Advertisement

Seventeen will launch a website for the album, 17is-right-here.com, on Saturday, followed by a track sampler April 14.

Official photos will be released April 16, 17 and 19, along with a track list April 18.

Seventeen will share a highlight medley for the album April 22, followed by music video teasers April 24 and 25.

The group will officially release 17 is Right Here and a new music video April 29.

17 is Right Here will feature music from Seventeen members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The group shared a "Hidden version" of the track list Monday.

The members also appeared in a teaser, "Every Seventeen is Right Here," on Sunday.

News of the greatest hits album comes ahead of Seventeen's ninth anniversary as a group, which falls in May.