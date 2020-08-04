Aug. 4 (UPI) -- BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards this month.

On Tuesday, MTV announced a first group of performers for the 2020 MTV VMAs.

BTS, a K-pop group nominated for Best Pop, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography, will perform its forthcoming single "Dynamite" for the first time during the awards show.

Doja Cat, who is up for PUSH Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Direction, and J Balvin, who is nominated for Best Collaboration and thrice for Best Latin, will also perform.

The MTV VMAs will take place Aug. 30 at Barclays Center in New York. New York governor Andrew Cuomo previously said the awards show "will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience," due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Barclays Center and ViacomCBS said in June that they are "unequivocally committed to ensuring that the show does not compromise the health and safety of anyone involved in the event."

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the list of nominees, with nine nominations each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

Other 2020 awards show have been canceled or postponed due to the health crisis. The Latin Grammy Awards are still scheduled to take place in November.