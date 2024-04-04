Chance the Rapper, wife Kirsten Corley split up

1 of 3 | Chance the Rapper (C) and his wife, Kirsten Corley, will "part ways" after previously separating. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, are headed for divorce. The 30-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Bennett, and Corley announced their split in a joint statement Wednesday on Instagram Stories. Advertisement

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," the pair wrote. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Chance the Rapper and Corley will co-parent their two children together, daughters Kensli, 7 and Marli, 4.

"God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," the pair said. "We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition."

Chance the Rapper and Corley first met as kids and married in March 2019.

Chance the Rapper recalled meeting Corley at one of his mom's office parties in a series of tweets in 2019, saying, "I knew I was gonna marry that girl."

The rapper's 2019 debut album, The Big Day, is inspired by his marriage to Corley.

Celebrity splits of 2024