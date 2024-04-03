Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 3, 2024 / 9:52 AM

Anya Taylor-Joy confirms marriage to Malcolm McRae

By Annie Martin
Anya Taylor-Joy shared photos from her 2022 wedding to Malcolm McRae. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Anya Taylor-Joy shared photos from her 2022 wedding to Malcolm McRae. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed that she secretly married Malcolm McRae two years ago.

The 27-year-old actress shared photos from their 2022 nuptials Tuesday to mark their second wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

The photos give a glimpse of Taylor-Joy and McRae's wedding in New Orleans. The couple had Interview with a Vampire-inspired elements at their celebration, including "anatomically correct" cakes shaped like human hearts.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," Taylor-Joy captioned the post. "Happy second (first) anniversary my love... you're the coolest."

"N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat," she added.

Taylor-Joy wore a Dior gown. Model and actress Cara Delevingne was among the guests.

McRae, a singer and actor who is part of the rock band more*, also shared photos from the wedding on social media.

Advertisement

"I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful," he wrote.

Advertisement

Taylor-Joy is known for the film The Witch and the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit. She recently appeared in Dune: Part Two and will star in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

Read More

Latest Headlines

CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
Music // 4 minutes ago
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
April 3 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton, James Van Der Beek, Amber Riley and other stars will present at the CMT Music Awards, with Dasha and Jason Aldean to perform.
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd preps for 'next stage' in Season 2 trailer
TV // 26 minutes ago
'The Big Door Prize': Chris O'Dowd preps for 'next stage' in Season 2 trailer
April 3 (UPI) -- "The Big Door Prize," a comedy series starring Chris O'Dowd, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
Giannina Gibelli gives birth to first child with Blake Horstmann
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Giannina Gibelli gives birth to first child with Blake Horstmann
April 3 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind" alum Giannina Gibelli welcomed a son, Heath Orion, with her partner, Bachelor Nation star Blake Horstmann.
Maya Rudolph, 'Loot' cast consider billions of dollars absurd
TV // 5 hours ago
Maya Rudolph, 'Loot' cast consider billions of dollars absurd
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- Maya Rudolph, Joel Kim Booster, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and the cast of "Loot" discuss the absurdity of wealth and challenges their characters face in Season 2, premiering Friday.
Famous birthdays for April 3: Sofia Boutella, Elsie Fisher
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 3: Sofia Boutella, Elsie Fisher
April 3 (UPI) -- Actor Sofia Boutella turns 42 and actor Elsie Fisher turns 21, among the famous birthdays for April 3.
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
LOS ANGELES, April 3 (UPI) -- "Monkey Man," in theaters Friday, makes Dev Patel capable director and action hero.
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
Music // 19 hours ago
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
April 2 (UPI) -- Over 200 artists, including Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, have signed a letter calling on companies to stop infringing on artists' rights via the use of AI.
Seventeen shares '17 is Right Here' album schedule
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen shares '17 is Right Here' album schedule
April 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a promotion schedule for its greatest hits album, "17 is Right Here."
'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron renovates homes in 'Going Home' trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron renovates homes in 'Going Home' trailer
April 2 (UPI) -- "Going Home," a home renovation series starring "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron, is coming to Prime Video.
'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga share a dance
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga share a dance
April 2 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie à Deux," a new film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley Quinn, opens in October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her 'kind and brilliant' dad
Jennifer Garner mourns death of her 'kind and brilliant' dad
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
'SCTV' cast member, 'Back to the Future' actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
'SCTV' cast member, 'Back to the Future' actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement