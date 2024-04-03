1 of 3 | Anya Taylor-Joy shared photos from her 2022 wedding to Malcolm McRae. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Anya Taylor-Joy has confirmed that she secretly married Malcolm McRae two years ago. The 27-year-old actress shared photos from their 2022 nuptials Tuesday to mark their second wedding anniversary. Advertisement

The photos give a glimpse of Taylor-Joy and McRae's wedding in New Orleans. The couple had Interview with a Vampire-inspired elements at their celebration, including "anatomically correct" cakes shaped like human hearts.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever," Taylor-Joy captioned the post. "Happy second (first) anniversary my love... you're the coolest."

"N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat," she added.

Taylor-Joy wore a Dior gown. Model and actress Cara Delevingne was among the guests.

McRae, a singer and actor who is part of the rock band more*, also shared photos from the wedding on social media.

"I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful," he wrote.

Taylor-Joy is known for the film The Witch and the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit. She recently appeared in Dune: Part Two and will star in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.