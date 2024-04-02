Trending
April 2, 2024

Jennifer Garner mourns death of her 'kind and brilliant' dad

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Garner paid tribute to her father, William Garner, following his death at age 85. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennifer Garner paid tribute to her father, William Garner, following his death at age 85. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Jennifer Garner is mourning the death of her "kind and brilliant" dad, William Garner.

The 51-year-old actress paid tribute to her father Monday following his death Saturday at age 85.

Garner shared a slideshow on Instagram of photos featuring her dad throughout the years.

"My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away -- valid question.)," she said. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

Garner then voiced her appreciation for her dad, saying, "Today is for gratitude."

"We are grateful for Dad's gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith," she wrote.

The actress also thanked her dad's medical team, who allowed him to spend his final days "surrounded by" his daughters, grandchildren and wife of 59 years, Patricia Garner.

"There is so much to say about my dad -- my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us -- but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind," she added.

Sharon Stone, Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks, Juliette Lewis and other celebrities shared their condolences in the comments.

"Sending light and love your way. May his memory always be a blessing," Banks wrote.

"I love you sending you and your family all the blessings and love in the world," Lewis added.

William Garner's death follows his 59th wedding anniversary with Patricia Garner, which Garner marked with a post on Instagram in January.

"Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents. Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life," she wrote on Instagram.

Garner has three children of her own, daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, and son Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband, actor Ben Affleck.

