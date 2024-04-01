Trending
April 1, 2024

'Road House' remake becomes Amazon's most-watched film debut

By Annie Martin
Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the "Road House" remake. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the "Road House" remake. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- The Road House remake has become the most-watched film debut from Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon announced Monday that the action film starring Jake Gyllenhaal drew 50 million viewers over its first two weekends on Prime Video.

"The groundbreaking, successful debut of 'Road House' is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire 'Road House' filmmaking team and the film's cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal," Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

Road House is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze.

Gyllenhaal stars as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who is hired as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Dalton works with the owner, Frankie (Jessica Williams), to stop a crime boss and his gang from destroying the bar.

Billy Magnussen, Joaquim de Almeida and Conor McGregor also star.

Road House is directed by Doug Liman and premiered March 21 on Prime Video.

