April 1, 2024 / 11:53 AM

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes': Freya Allan evades capture in Imax trailer

By Annie Martin
Owen Teague voices Noa in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Owen Teague voices Noa in "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is teasing the release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in Imax theaters.

The studio shared an Imax trailer for the film Monday featuring Owen Teague (It) and Freya Allan (The Witcher).

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) and the fourth film in the reboot of the Planet of the Apes franchise.

The movie takes place 300 years after the death of Caesar, the chimpanzee protagonist of the first three films, a future where apes are now the dominant species and humans have "been reduced to living in the shadows."

"As a new tyrannical ape leaders builds his empire, one young ape will undertake a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike," an official synopsis reads.

The Imax trailer shows the chimpanzee Noa (voiced by Owen Teague) help Allan's human character evade being captured by Proximus Caesar (voiced by Kevin Durand).

William H. Macy, Dichen Lachman, Peter Macon and Travis Jeffery also have roles.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters May 10. 20th Century Studios previously released a trailer in February.

'Road House' remake becomes Amazon's most-watched film debut
Movies // 33 minutes ago
'Road House' remake becomes Amazon's most-watched film debut
April 1 (UPI) -- The "Road House" remake starring Jake Gyllenhaal drew 50 million viewers over its first two weekends on Prime Video.
Movie review: 'People's Joker' applies wit to comic books, trans journey
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'People's Joker' applies wit to comic books, trans journey
LOS ANGELES, April 1 (UPI) -- "The People's Joker," in theaters Friday, satirizes "Batman" comics as an allegory for Vera Drew's transition.
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
March 31 (UPI) -- Monster mashup "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $80 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
Movies // 3 days ago
Reports: Courteney Cox in talks for 'Scream 7'
March 29 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox is reportedly in talks to reprise Gale Weathers in "Scream 7."
Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
Movies // 3 days ago
Mike Tyson, Tye Sheridan hope 'Asphalt City' gives paramedics their due
LOS ANGELES, March 29 (UPI) -- Mike Tyson and Tye Sheridan discuss their new movie "Asphalt City," in theaters Friday, a drama about the harrowing daily lives of New York City paramedics.
'The Omen' franchise starts streaming on Hulu
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Omen' franchise starts streaming on Hulu
March 28 (UPI) -- "The Omen" (1976) and five other films in the horror franchise are available on Hulu ahead of the release of "The First Omen."
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Godzilla x Kong' a fun, kid-friendly monster mash
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," in theaters Friday, leans into its appeal to kids and results in a fun monster brawl.
'Unfrosted' trailer: Jerry Seinfeld races to invent Pop-Tarts in Netflix film
Movies // 4 days ago
'Unfrosted' trailer: Jerry Seinfeld races to invent Pop-Tarts in Netflix film
March 28 (UPI) -- "Unfrosted," a new film directed, co-written by and starring Jerry Seinfeld, is coming to Netflix.
'Kinds of Kindness' teaser: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos
Movies // 5 days ago
'Kinds of Kindness' teaser: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe reunite with Yorgos Lanthimos
March 27 (UPI) -- "Kinds of Kindness," an anthology film from "Poor Things" director Yorgos Lanthimos, opens in June.
'Lousy Carter' star David Krumholtz: 'I'd rather be unlikable'
Movies // 5 days ago
'Lousy Carter' star David Krumholtz: 'I'd rather be unlikable'
LOS ANGELES, March 27 (UPI) -- David Krumholtz discusses his new movie "Lousy Carter," in theaters Friday, the success of "Oppenheimer" and trouble with the "Santa Clause" sequels.
