Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 1, 2024 / 11:28 AM

'TWD: Daryl Dixon': Carol demands answers in Season 2 teaser

By Annie Martin
Melissa McBride returns as Carol Peletier in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Melissa McBride returns as Carol Peletier in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2.

The network shared a first look at the season, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, on Monday.

Advertisement

TWD: Daryl Dixon is a sequel and spinoff of The Walking Dead centering on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who washes ashore in France with no memory of how he got there.

Melissa McBride will return in Season 2 as her Walking Dead character, Carol Peletier.

The new teaser shows Daryl (Reedus) ambushing a group of Pouvoir des Vivants soldiers in France.

In another scene, Carol (Reedus) finds the camp where Daryl got his beloved motorcycle and demands to know her friend's whereabouts.

AMC previously released a teaser for Season 2 in October 2023.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol will premiere this summer.

Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney also star.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Doctor Who' trailer: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson 'rock through time'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Doctor Who' trailer: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson 'rock through time'
April 1 (UPI) -- "Doctor Who" Season 14, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, is coming to BBC One and Disney+ in May.
'Sex and the City' starts streaming on Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
'Sex and the City' starts streaming on Netflix
April 1 (UPI) -- All six seasons of the HBO series "Sex and the City" are available on Netflix.
'Animal Control' star Joel McHale recalls rescuing two sheep from a bog in Ireland
TV // 3 hours ago
'Animal Control' star Joel McHale recalls rescuing two sheep from a bog in Ireland
April 1 (UPI) -- "Animal Control" and "Community" star Joel McHale will be seen talking about his career and his life as a family man on Monday's edition of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Louis and Claudia start new life in Paris in 'Interview with the Vampire' S2 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
Louis and Claudia start new life in Paris in 'Interview with the Vampire' S2 trailer
April 1 (UPI) -- AMC has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its horror romance, "Interview with the Vampire."
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
TV // 6 hours ago
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
April 1 (UPI) -- Lisa Vanderpump explains the differences between her Hulu show "Vanderpump Villa," premiering Monday, and her Bravo series "Vanderpump Rules."
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
March 31 (UPI) -- Comedian Ramy Youssef extolled the virtues of the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic during Ramadan fasting in a new video for "Saturday Night Live."
Hulu cancels 'Death and Other Details' after one season
TV // 1 day ago
Hulu cancels 'Death and Other Details' after one season
March 30 (UPI) -- Hulu has canceled its mystery dramedy, "Death and Other Details," after one season.
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
TV // 1 day ago
Sting, Jerry Seinfeld to appear in Billy Joel's 100th MSG concert special
March 30 (UPI) -- Grammy winner Sting and comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be seen on Billy Joel's 100th Madison Square Garden concert special, airing April 14 on CBS and Paramount+.
Claire Danes to star in Netflix's 'Beast in Me' limited series
TV // 2 days ago
Claire Danes to star in Netflix's 'Beast in Me' limited series
March 30 (UPI) -- Claire Danes is set to star in and executive producer the Netflix mystery-thriller, "The Beast in Me."
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
TV // 2 days ago
Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine' tops U.S. album chart
March 30 (UPI) -- Pop star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
Lisa Vanderpump: 'Villa' is nothing like 'Vanderpump Rules'
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
'SNL:' Ramy Youssef extols virtues of Ozempic during Ramadan fasting
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
'Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire' tops North American box office with $80M
'Sex and the City' starts streaming on Netflix
'Sex and the City' starts streaming on Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement