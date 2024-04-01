1 of 2 | Melissa McBride returns as Carol Peletier in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2. The network shared a first look at the season, titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, on Monday. Advertisement

TWD: Daryl Dixon is a sequel and spinoff of The Walking Dead centering on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who washes ashore in France with no memory of how he got there.

Melissa McBride will return in Season 2 as her Walking Dead character, Carol Peletier.

The new teaser shows Daryl (Reedus) ambushing a group of Pouvoir des Vivants soldiers in France.

In another scene, Carol (Reedus) finds the camp where Daryl got his beloved motorcycle and demands to know her friend's whereabouts.

AMC previously released a teaser for Season 2 in October 2023.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol will premiere this summer.

Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney also star.