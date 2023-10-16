1 of 5 | Melissa McBride will reprise Carol in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2. The network shared a teaser for the season Sunday featuring Melissa McBride. Advertisement

Daryl Dixon is a spinoff and sequel to The Walking Dead that centers on Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Season 2, subtitled The Book of Carol, will see McBride reprise her Walking Dead character Carol Peletier, who is seen searching for Daryl (Reedus) in the new teaser.

AMC confirmed McBride's return at New York Comic Con last week.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away. Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!" McBride said in a statement.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon follows Daryl as he washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The show "tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home" and forms connections along the way that "complicate his ultimate plan."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dion - The Book of Carol will premiere in 2024.

The Season 1 finale was released Sunday on AMC and AMC+. Reedus discussed the finale with UPI at a recent press conference.