Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 16, 2023 / 11:37 AM

'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana in Season 6 photos

By Annie Martin
Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana in "The Crown" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana in "The Crown" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing The Crown Season 6.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Monday featuring Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton.

Advertisement

The Crown is a historical drama series exploring the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show will return for a two-part sixth and final season in December.

Season 6 opens with Princess Diana (Debicki) and Princes Charles (Dominic West) spending their first summer apart as a divorced couple, each enjoying very different holidays with their sons Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards), according to Netflix's Tudum.

"We're very much in the beginning of the Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed story," executive producer Suzanne Mackie said in a statement. "From the second she steps onto that boat and [you begin to see] some of those iconic images of her on the yacht, it does take you immediately to the whirlwind that was the press speculation about that romance."

The photos feature Diana with Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), Charles (West) with William (Kampa) and Harry (Edwards), and the queen (Staunton).

The season will explore the friendship and romance between Diana and Fayed, who both died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.

The Season 6 cast also features Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowls, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair.

Netflix released a teaser for the season last week.

The Crown Season 6, Part 1 will premiere Nov. 16, with Part 2 to follow Dec. 14.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
TV // 1 hour ago
'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- National Geographic is developing "Top Gun: The Next Generation," a docuseries following U.S. Navy student pilots.
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
TV // 4 hours ago
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" is now filming in Toronto with a cast led by "City on Fire" actress Kathleen Munroe and "Rectify" alum Aden Young.
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
TV // 4 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby and Bowen Yang will lend their voices to characters in Season 2 of the Disney+ animated series, "Monsters at Work."
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
TV // 6 hours ago
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Director Ken Burns says his new PBS docu-series, "The American Buffalo," imparts a message of hope, even though it chronicles the near-extinction of bison.
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
TV // 1 day ago
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- British actor Oliver Dench says the events and themes addressed in his 1920s-set drama, "Hotel Portofino," are still surprisingly relevant in 2023.
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 1 day ago
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus told UPI his titular hero in the zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," is left with a major decision at the end of the first season.
No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The mystery-comedy, "The Afterparty," is not returning to Apple TV+ for a third season.
Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
TV // 3 days ago
Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced it renewed its comedy-thriller, "Based on a True Story," for a second season.
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
TV // 3 days ago
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Producers Pavun Shetty and Conor Welsh told UPI they want their new Hulu/Disney+ series, "Goosebumps," to stay true to the spirit of R.L. Stine's children's books, while also imbuing the tales with a 2023 sensibility.
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
TV // 3 days ago
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC announced new cast members for "The Walking Dead" series on Thursday at New York Comic-Con. Terry O'Quinn, Pollyanna McIntosh and more join "The Ones Who Live" and Melissa McBride returns to 'Daryl Dixon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement