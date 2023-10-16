Trending
Advertisement
TV
Oct. 16, 2023 / 10:11 AM

'Top Gun: The Next Generation' docuseries in the works at Nat Geo

By Annie Martin
"Top Gun: The Next Generation," a docuseries inspired by the "Top Gun" films starring Tom Cruise (pictured), is coming to National Geographic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Top Gun: The Next Generation," a docuseries inspired by the "Top Gun" films starring Tom Cruise (pictured), is coming to National Geographic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- New docuseries Top Gun: The Next Generation is coming to National Geographic.

National Geographic and Rex, a Zinc Media Group label, announced the documentary in a press release Monday.

Advertisement

Top Gun: The Next Generation gives unprecedented access to one of the U.S. Navy's most demanding training and selection programs. The show follows world-class U.S. Navy student pilots as they work to join the Navy's most elite strike fighter pilots.

"For the first time ever, they will be embarking on some of the most challenging flight tests possible including landing on an aircraft carrier at sea. The elite nature of the course means that only a minority -- the very best -- will make it to the top to fly the world's most advanced jet -- the F-35C Lightning II," an official synopsis reads.

The series is inspired by the 1986 film Top Gun and its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.

"With so many millions of fans of the film around the world, I was immediately drawn to this series -- these elite jet pilots are not only extremely accomplished and impressive, but all have very different stories to tell," National Geographic EVP of global factual and unscripted content Tom McDonald said. "With Nat Geo's exclusive unprecedented inside access, the series promises to be an exhilarating, visually jaw-dropping and fascinating journey into the intensely competitive world of elite flying."

Advertisement

"The intimate access we have gained to the characters and the emotional character-led story arcs that run through the series will paint a vivid, compelling narrative around the young men and women embarking on this highly stressful process. That narrative will elevate the series beyond the noise and spectacle of fighter jets to tell the tense, nuanced and poignant human stories behind the public-facing bravado. This is a unique project and we are thrilled to be bringing it to viewers," Zinc Television managing director Tanya Shaw added.

Top Gun: The Next Generation is produced for National Geographic by Rex. Karen Edwards created the series and serves as showrunner, with Shaw as executive producer.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kathleen Munroe, Aden Young to star in 'Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent'
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" is now filming in Toronto with a cast led by "City on Fire" actress Kathleen Munroe and "Rectify" alum Aden Young.
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
TV // 2 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby to guest star in animated 'Monsters at Work' series
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Aubrey Plaza, Rhys Darby and Bowen Yang will lend their voices to characters in Season 2 of the Disney+ animated series, "Monsters at Work."
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
TV // 4 hours ago
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Director Ken Burns says his new PBS docu-series, "The American Buffalo," imparts a message of hope, even though it chronicles the near-extinction of bison.
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
TV // 23 hours ago
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- British actor Oliver Dench says the events and themes addressed in his 1920s-set drama, "Hotel Portofino," are still surprisingly relevant in 2023.
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
TV // 1 day ago
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
NEW YORK, Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus told UPI his titular hero in the zombie-apocalypse drama, "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon," is left with a major decision at the end of the first season.
No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 3 for Tiffany Haddish's 'Afterparty' on Apple TV+
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The mystery-comedy, "The Afterparty," is not returning to Apple TV+ for a third season.
Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
TV // 3 days ago
Peacock orders Season 2 of comedy-thriller 'Based on a True Story'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock has announced it renewed its comedy-thriller, "Based on a True Story," for a second season.
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
TV // 3 days ago
Producers of new 'Goosebumps' series grew up on R.L. Stine books
NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Producers Pavun Shetty and Conor Welsh told UPI they want their new Hulu/Disney+ series, "Goosebumps," to stay true to the spirit of R.L. Stine's children's books, while also imbuing the tales with a 2023 sensibility.
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
TV // 3 days ago
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC announced new cast members for "The Walking Dead" series on Thursday at New York Comic-Con. Terry O'Quinn, Pollyanna McIntosh and more join "The Ones Who Live" and Melissa McBride returns to 'Daryl Dixon."
'The Curse' trailer: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder star in genre-bending series
TV // 3 days ago
'The Curse' trailer: Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder star in genre-bending series
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "The Curse," a new show from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie starring Emma Stone, is coming to Showtime.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Three's Company,' 'Step by Step' alum Suzanne Somers dead at 76
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
'Slayers' Audible star James Marsters didn't think he'd get another stab at Spike
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Actress Piper Laurie, who appeared in 'The Hustler' and 'Carrie,' dies at 91
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
Oliver Dench: 'Hotel Portofino' is a human story of love, sympathy, struggle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement