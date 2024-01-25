1 of 5 | Jake Gyllenhaal (R) and Conor McGregor star in "Road House." Photo courtesy of Laura Radford/Prime Video

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film Road House. Prime Video shared a first trailer for the action movie Thursday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal. Advertisement

Road House is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name starring Patrick Swayze. The new version is directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) and produced by original producer Joel Silver.

Gyllenhaal stars as Elwood Dalton, a down-on-his-luck UFC fighter who is hired to work as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

The trailer shows Dalton (Gyllenhaal) and roadhouse owner Ellie (Daniela Melchior) face off with real estate developer Brandt (Billy Magnussen) and his muscle, played by real-life UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Arturo Castro and J.D. Pardo also star.

Road House premieres March 21 on Prime Video.