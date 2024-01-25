Trending
Jan. 25, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Allison Janney to guest star in 'The Diplomat' Season 2

By Annie Martin
Allison Janney will play the vice president on the Netflix series "The Diplomat." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
1 of 5 | Allison Janney will play the vice president on the Netflix series "The Diplomat." File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Allison Janney is joining the cast of The Diplomat Season 2.

Netflix announced Thursday that Janney, 64, will guest star in the new season of the political thriller series.

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, the new U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. The character must navigate international crises and her rocky marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

Janney will play Vice President Grace Penn in Season 2.

The actress is best known for portraying White House Press Secretary-turned-chief of staff C.J. Cregg on the NBC series The West Wing.

The Diplomat is created by Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing) and premiered on Netflix in April.

The Season 1 cast also included David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.

Janney will also star with Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern on Palm Royale, a new series based on the Juliet McDaniel novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie. The show premieres March 20 on Apple TV+.

