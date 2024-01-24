'Reacher' Season 3 to be based on 'Persuader,' feature Maria Sten

Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher on "Reacher." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Prime Video is sharing new details about Reacher Season 3. The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that the new season will be based on Persuader, the seventh novel in Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series. Advertisement

Reacher is an action series starring Alan Ritchson as Reacher, a drifter and former military policeman who takes on criminals during his travels.

Maria Sten will return as Frances Neagley in Season 3.

The new season will take place in Maine and see Reacher (Ritchson) go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Production on Season 3 is underway in Toronto.

Reacher is written and executive produced by Nick Santora, who also serves as showrunner. Child and Ritchson also executive produce with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, David Ellison, Dana Goldbert and Matt Thunell.

Advertisement

Reacher was renewed for Season 3 in December.