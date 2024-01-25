Julianne Moore joins Pedro Almodovar film 'The Room Next Door'

1 of 5 | Julianne Moore will star with Tilda Swinton in "The Room Next Door." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore has joined the cast of the new film The Room Next Door. The 63-year-old actress will star with Tilda Swinton in the upcoming drama, the first English-language film from Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Advertisement

Almodóvar's production company, El Deseo, confirmed the news with a re-post Thursday on Instagram Stories.

The project is described as a drama about a mother and daughter and will be filmed in New York and Madrid in the spring.

The Room Next Door will mark Almodóvar's first feature since Parallel Mothers, his 2021 drama starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit.

Almodóvar was previously attached to the English-language film A Manuel for Cleaning Women starring Cate Blanchett but dropped out in 2022.

Almodóvar is known for such films as Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, All About My Mother, Talk to Her, Volver and Pain and Glory.