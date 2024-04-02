Trending
Movies
April 2, 2024 / 1:25 PM

'Joker: Folie a Deux' poster: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga share a dance

By Annie Martin
Joaquin Phoenix reprises Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, in "Joker: Folie à Deux." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Joaquin Phoenix reprises Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, in "Joker: Folie à Deux." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the Joker sequel.

The studio shared a poster for the film, Joker: Folie à Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga on Tuesday.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel to the 2019 film Joker, which reimagined the origin story of the DC Comics character of the same name.

Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, with Lady Gaga to debut as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn.

The poster shows Phoenix and Lady Gaga share a dance, with both of their characters sporting harlequin makeup.

"The world is a stage," the tagline reads.

Warner Bros. will release a first trailer for the film April 9.

Joker: Folie à Deux is written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver and directed by Phillips. The pair co-wrote the first film, with Phillips also directing.

Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener also star in the sequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4.

Phillips shared first-look photos from the film in December 2023.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

