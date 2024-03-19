Trending
Music
March 19, 2024

Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' residency in Las Vegas

By Annie Martin
Lady Gaga announced new dates for her "Jazz &amp; Piano" residency show at the Park MGM Dolby Live in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Lady Gaga announced new dates for her "Jazz & Piano" residency show at the Park MGM Dolby Live in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is reviving her Jazz & Piano residency show in Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old singer and actress announced new dates for the show Tuesday.

Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano will run June 19 through July 6 at the Park MGM Dolby Live.

Tickets go on sale Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The new dates are as follows:

June 19, 20, 27, 29, 30

July 3, 5, 6

At Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, Lady Gaga will perform music from the Great American Songbook, stripped-down versions of her own songs, and tracks from Love for Sale, her collaborative album with late singer Tony Bennett.

The singer first launched Jazz & Piano in 2019. She revived the show in 2023 following the Bennett's death.

Lady Gaga released her most recent solo album, Chromatica, in May 2020.

In addition to her music, Lady Gaga will star with Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie À Deux, an upcoming film directed by Tod Phillips.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

