April 3, 2024 / 9:22 AM

Giannina Gibelli gives birth to first child with Blake Horstmann

By Annie Martin

April 3 (UPI) -- Television personalities Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Gibelli announced Tuesday on Instagram that she welcomed a son, Heath Orion, with Horstmann last week.

The Love is Blind alum shared the news alongside photos from the birth featuring their baby boy.

"His first breath took ours away," Gibelli captioned the post. "meet Heath Orion Horstmann born on Good Friday 3/29/24 everyone is home happy and healthy -- his pregnancy and birth were a dream come true."

"our lives are brighter, fuller, and forever better," she said. "thank you for all of the love and well wishes, Heath has so many people who love him. we're parents!"

Horstmann responded in the comments, writing, "Best day of my life" alongside a heart emoji.

Gibelli and Horstmann met on the set of the MTV reality series All Star Shore and celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in December 2022.

The couple announced in November 2023 that they were expecting their first child.

Gibelli previously appeared in Love is Blind Season 1. Horstmann was a contestant in Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and later appeared in Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

