April 2, 2024

'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron renovates homes in 'Going Home' trailer

By Annie Martin
Tyler Cameron stars in the home renovation series "Going Home with Tyler Cameron." Photo by Amazon MGM Studios
April 2 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series Going Home with Tyler Cameron.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the home renovation show Tuesday featuring Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

Going Home follows Cameron, 31, as he pursues his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company in the wake of his mother's death. Cameron moves back to his hometown of Jupiter, Fla., to reunite with his family and launch his business, Image One.

"With the help of his team members -- house-flipping expert Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer Jessica Quintero -- Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients' expectations one home renovation at a time," an official synopsis reads.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell and Jason Tartick will appear on the show, along with Cameron's former Bachelorette love interest, Hannah Brown.

The season will culminate with the renovation of Cameron's late mom's home, turning it into "the family home that she always dreamed of."

Going Home is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and ITV America's High Noon Entertainment.

The eight-episode series will premiere April 18 on Prime Video.

Cameron came to fame as the runner-up in Brown's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2019. He has since appeared as a contestant in The Real Dirty Dancing and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

