April 4, 2024 / 9:51 AM

Emma Roberts had lip gloss 'all over' after Kim Kardashian kiss for 'AHS: Delicate'

By Annie Martin
Emma Roberts discussed kissing Kim Kardashian on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "AHS: Delicate Part Two." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Emma Roberts discussed kissing Kim Kardashian on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "AHS: Delicate Part Two." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts says she had lip gloss "all over" after kissing Kim Kardashian for AHS: Delicate.

The 33-year-old actress discussed the scene on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon following the release of AHS: Delicate Part Two.

AHS: Delicate follows Anna (Roberts), an actress struggling to conceive a child, who learns she is in danger from a Satanic cult.

FX released a trailer for AHS: Delicate Part Two in March that shows Anna's publicist Siobhan (Kardashian) promising to give the star the life of her dreams... at a cost. The pair are seen sharing a kiss after Anna vows to "give up anything."

On The Tonight Show, Roberts, a longtime star in the American Horror Story horror anthology series, said kissing Kardashian was "kind of like another day at the office."

"We do it, you forget about it. And seeing it, it looked so intense," Roberts said. "But meanwhile, we were laughing because we kissed and they said, 'Cut.' And Kim looked at me and started laughing."

"I was like, 'What?' And I just had her [lip] gloss, like all over my face," she added. "And so, we had to do major cleanup in between every take, because she has the most perfect glossed lips, obviously."

When asked what fans can expect in Part Two, Roberts said she was "shocked" by the episodes.

"I mean, I was shocked. So, you guys, I think, are going to be really shocked," she teased. "There's a lot of blood, a lot of screaming, a lot of very dark magic."

AHS: Delicate Part Two premiered Wednesday on FX and will stream on Hulu.

American Horror Story is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Delicate is the show's 12th season.

Kim Kardashian: 40 red carpet looks of the entrepreneur

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

