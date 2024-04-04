Tomorrow X Together performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" following the release of its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together took to the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The K-pop group, also known as TXT, performed its single "Deja Vu" during Wednesday's episode of the talk show. Advertisement

TXT sang and danced on a desert-themed stage while wearing coordinating ripped and torn outfits.

"Deja Vu" appears on TXT's EP Minisode 3: Tomorrow. The group released the album and the "Deja Vu" music video last week.

Minisode 3: Tomorrow also features the tracks "I'll See You There Tomorrow," "- --- -- --- .-. .-. --- .--," "Miracle," "The Killa (I Belong to You)," "Quarter Life" and "Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix)."

The EP is the group's first release since the album The Name Chapter: Freefall in October 2023.

TXT is promoting Minisode 3: Tomorrow with its Act: Promise world tour, which kicked off Wednesday in Seoul. The North American leg of the tour begins May 14 in Tacoma, Wash.