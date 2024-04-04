Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 4, 2024 / 11:22 AM

TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'

By Annie Martin
Tomorrow X Together performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" following the release of its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tomorrow X Together performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" following the release of its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together took to the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The K-pop group, also known as TXT, performed its single "Deja Vu" during Wednesday's episode of the talk show.

Advertisement

TXT sang and danced on a desert-themed stage while wearing coordinating ripped and torn outfits.

"Deja Vu" appears on TXT's EP Minisode 3: Tomorrow. The group released the album and the "Deja Vu" music video last week.

Minisode 3: Tomorrow also features the tracks "I'll See You There Tomorrow," "- --- -- --- .-. .-. --- .--," "Miracle," "The Killa (I Belong to You)," "Quarter Life" and "Deja Vu (Anemoia Remix)."

The EP is the group's first release since the album The Name Chapter: Freefall in October 2023.

TXT is promoting Minisode 3: Tomorrow with its Act: Promise world tour, which kicked off Wednesday in Seoul. The North American leg of the tour begins May 14 in Tacoma, Wash.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
Music // 1 hour ago
Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
April 4 (UPI) -- Beyoncé shared "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" following the release of her album "Cowboy Carter."
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
April 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Monsta X member I.M released the EP "Off the Beat" and a music video for the song "Lure."
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
Music // 1 day ago
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
April 3 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton, James Van Der Beek, Amber Riley and other stars will present at the CMT Music Awards, with Dasha and Jason Aldean to perform.
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry sign open letter on AI
April 2 (UPI) -- Over 200 artists, including Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, have signed a letter calling on companies to stop infringing on artists' rights via the use of AI.
Seventeen shares '17 is Right Here' album schedule
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen shares '17 is Right Here' album schedule
April 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a promotion schedule for its greatest hits album, "17 is Right Here."
CMT Music Awards: Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll among Video of the Year finalists
Music // 2 days ago
CMT Music Awards: Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll among Video of the Year finalists
April 2 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini and other artists remain in the running for Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards.
SZA, Taylor Swift among iHeartRadio Music Awards winners
Music // 2 days ago
SZA, Taylor Swift among iHeartRadio Music Awards winners
April 2 (UPI) -- SZA, Taylor Swift, Peso Pluma, Jelly Roll, Stray Kids, NewJeans and other artists won big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Lucas makes solo debut after NCT exit
Music // 2 days ago
Lucas makes solo debut after NCT exit
April 1 (UPI) -- Lucas released a single album and music video for "Renegade" following his departure from K-pop group NCT.
TXT releases new EP, 'Deja Vu' music video
Music // 2 days ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Deja Vu' music video
April 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released the album "Minisode 3: Tomorrow" and a music video for the song "Deja Vu."
Black Keys announce 'International Players' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Black Keys announce 'International Players' tour
April 1 (UPI) -- The Black Keys will perform across Europe and North America on the "International Players" tour.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 2: Pedro Pascal, Clark Gregg
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
Movie review: 'Monkey Man' proves Dev Patel worthy of 'John Wick'
Sonequa Martin-Green: 'Star Trek: Discovery' inspires us to 'reach higher'
Sonequa Martin-Green: 'Star Trek: Discovery' inspires us to 'reach higher'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement