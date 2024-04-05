Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 5, 2024 / 10:13 AM

J. Cole returns with 'Might Delete Later' mixtape

By Annie Martin
J. Cole released the surprise album "Might Delete Later." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
J. Cole released the surprise album "Might Delete Later." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- J. Cole is back with new music.

The 39-year-old rapper surprised fans Friday by releasing the mixtape Might Delete Later.

Advertisement

The new album features 12 tracks, including "Pricey" featuring Ari Lennox, Young Dro and Gucci Mane, "Ready '24" featuring Cam'ron, "H.Y.B." featuring Bas and Central Cee, "Fever," "Pi" featuring Daylyt and Ab-Soul, "Stealth Mode" featuring Bas, and "7 Minute Drill."

"7 Minute Drill" features a response to Kendrick Lamar dissing J. Cole and Drake on the Metro Boomin and Future song "Like That," released in March.

"I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions," Cole raps.

"He still doing shows but fell off like 'The Simpsons,'" he adds, calling Lamar's last song "tragic."

Might Delete Later is J. Cole's first release of 2024. His most recent album, The Off-Season, was released in 2021.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 24 minutes ago
G-Eazy performs 'Femme Fatale' on 'Tonight Show'
April 5 (UPI) -- G-Eazy, Coi Leray and Kaliii performed their single "Femme Fatale" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Doja Cat releases 'Scarlet' deluxe edition, 'Masc' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Doja Cat releases 'Scarlet' deluxe edition, 'Masc' music video
April 5 (UPI) -- Doja Cat released "Scarlet 2 Claude," a deluxe edition of her album "Scarlet," and a music video for the song "Masc" featuring Teezo Touchdown.
BabyMonster dances in 'Sheesh' performance video
Music // 20 hours ago
BabyMonster dances in 'Sheesh' performance video
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group BabyMonster shared a performance video for "Sheesh" following the release of its debut EP, "BabyMons7er."
Latin AMAs: Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko among performers
Music // 21 hours ago
Latin AMAs: Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko among performers
April 4 (UPI) -- Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko, Deorro, Yng Lvas and other artists will perform at the Latin American Music Awards.
'Janet Planet' trailer: Julianne Nicholson stars in Annie Baker's directorial debut
Music // 22 hours ago
'Janet Planet' trailer: Julianne Nicholson stars in Annie Baker's directorial debut
April 4 (UPI) -- "Janet Planet," a coming-of-age drama directed by Annie Baker and starring Julianne Nicholson, is being released by A24.
Melissa Etheridge docuseries to spotlight female prisoners, addiction
Music // 22 hours ago
Melissa Etheridge docuseries to spotlight female prisoners, addiction
April 4 (UPI) -- "Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken," a docuseries exploring incarceration and addiction, is coming to Paramount+.
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Music // 22 hours ago
TXT performs 'Deja Vu' on 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
April 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" following the release of its EP "Minisode 3: Tomorrow."
Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
Music // 1 day ago
Beyonce surprises fans with 'Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)'
April 4 (UPI) -- Beyoncé shared "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up Remix)" following the release of her album "Cowboy Carter."
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Monsta X's I.M releases solo EP, 'Lure' music video
April 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Monsta X member I.M released the EP "Off the Beat" and a music video for the song "Lure."
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
Music // 1 day ago
CMT Music Awards: Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton among presenters
April 3 (UPI) -- Emma Roberts, Billy Bob Thornton, James Van Der Beek, Amber Riley and other stars will present at the CMT Music Awards, with Dasha and Jason Aldean to perform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 4: Clive Davis, Robert Downey Jr.
Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Famous birthdays for April 5: Sterling K. Brown, Lily James
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer bring 'A Bit of Light' to broken characters
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
Sophie Nélisse expects 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 will be 'only downhill' for survivors
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Famous birthdays for March 31: Shirley Jones, Jack Antonoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement