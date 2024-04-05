J. Cole released the surprise album "Might Delete Later." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- J. Cole is back with new music. The 39-year-old rapper surprised fans Friday by releasing the mixtape Might Delete Later. Advertisement

The new album features 12 tracks, including "Pricey" featuring Ari Lennox, Young Dro and Gucci Mane, "Ready '24" featuring Cam'ron, "H.Y.B." featuring Bas and Central Cee, "Fever," "Pi" featuring Daylyt and Ab-Soul, "Stealth Mode" featuring Bas, and "7 Minute Drill."

"7 Minute Drill" features a response to Kendrick Lamar dissing J. Cole and Drake on the Metro Boomin and Future song "Like That," released in March.

"I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions," Cole raps.

"He still doing shows but fell off like 'The Simpsons,'" he adds, calling Lamar's last song "tragic."

Might Delete Later is J. Cole's first release of 2024. His most recent album, The Off-Season, was released in 2021.

